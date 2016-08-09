9 Questions to American voters!

Special Correspondent

On 8th November, presidential election in United States will take place. Many news outlets are running opinion polls on a daily basis, almost. But, Weekly Blitz wants to run an opinion polls in a very transparent way! We are putting few questions to the voters below:

Do you think, supporters of Bernie Sanders will vote for Hillary Clinton? Do you think, Wikileaks publishes the emails to embarrass Ms. Clinton? Do you think, Hillary Clinton will win? Do you think, Donald Trump is not fit to become US President? Do you think, many supporters of the Republican Party will vote for Hillary Clinton? Do you think, if Donald Trump wins, he will be a ‘bad president’? Do you think, Black lives matter? Do you think, if elected, Hillary Clinton should restrict the open sale of arms in USA? Do you think, Muslim and Mexican voters may not vote for Donald Trump?



If your reply to all the questions is YES, then please press LIKE on Facebook or Twitter at the bottom of this post. If your reply is NO, please write your comment in brief.

