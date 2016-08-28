Allegations Hindu-Christian persecution in Bangladesh

Staff Reporter

Jatiyo Hindu Mohajote (National Hindu Grand Alliance) leader, Gobindo Chandra Pramanik, at a roundtable discussion on 13 August alleged, over 30 thousand Hindus were persecuted in Bangladesh since 2001. He said, police submitted final report falsely in the case on destroying 11 Hindu temples in 2012 in Chittagong district’s Hathazari area.

Meanwhile, Rosaline Costa, editor of Hotline Bangladesh, told the Catholic News Service (CNS), and Christian Times that, persecution on Christians are continuing in Bangladesh. Costa is now in USA told news media she won’t return to Bangladesh. She currently lives in New York City.

Comments

comments