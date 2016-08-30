Anti militancy appeal by celebrities!

Blitz Exclusive

Now its time when celebrities around the world finally are getting prepared for releasing 1-minute video appeals to their millions of fans around the world, asking everyone to denounce Islamist militancy, jihad, anti-Semitism, religious hatred and killing of innocent people in the name of jihad. The celebrities will start releasing these appeals through social media such as Facebook, twitter, Youtube etc. Video clips would also run on various TV channels in the world.

From India, those who are going to participate in this extremely important effort in creating global voice against militancy are Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Paoli Dam, Sunny Leone, Shabana Azmi, Jacqueline, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and others.

There also is possibility that Leonardo Dicaprio, kirsten Dunst, Judi Dench, Madonna, Shakira, Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Jared Leto, Ana de Armas, Brian De Palma, and many more world celebrities may also participate in this noble effort.

We especially are counting on efforts from Leonardo Dicaprio, who has devoted an immense amount of time into promoting environmental conservation. The Leonardo Dicaprio Foundation has donated millions to preserve wildlife, and safeguard habitats such as oceans, rainforests and Antarctica.

Being the only anti-jihadist newspaper in the Muslim world, Weekly Blitz has been confronting anti-Semitism, culture of hatred, killing of innocent people in the name of jihad or Islam. We had earlier made appeal to the celebrities in the world to speak-out against militancy and issue their appeal to fans through short video messages.

Weekly Blitz requests Leonardo Dicaprio, Judi Dench, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie, Shakira, Kirsten Dunst, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Roger Moore, and all other celebrities in the world to please help Weekly Blitz to further spread by putting our link www.weeklyblitz.net on their websites Please LIKE Weekly Blitz on Facebook and Twitter. Please share our contents. With your precious efforts, we want to have millions of followers on Facebook and Twitter.

Weekly Blitz is fighting against militancy, anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial and culture of religious hatred. Weekly Blitz promotes inter-faith harmony and world peace.

Will you please be with us?

Comments

comments