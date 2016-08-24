Balochistan: Road to freedom!

Imtiaz Baloch

Thousands of Baloch are fleeing and seeking asylums in different parts of the world being hounded, repressed and persecuted by ruthless Pakistan army.

Members of Pakistani security forces are continuing genocide on the civilians of Balochistan since the movement of liberation began during early seventies. Abductions, forced disappearances, rapes and various forms of cruelties are continuing on the members of Balochistan People’s Liberation Front (BPLF), Free Balochistan Movement (FBM), Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Baloch Liberation Organization (BLO), and the citizen of our land. Pakistani security forces even rape children within age group of 5-15. The degree of brutalities on the Baloch people by the Pakistani pigs are similar to that of Hitler and his nefarious Nazi goons.

It may be mentioned here that FBM currently is led by our great freedom fighter Nawabzada Hyrbyair Marri. We have a government of the Republic of Balochistan in exile. But, genocide-monger Pakistani occupation forces are spending millions of dollars not only in eliminating the entire Baloch nation but Pakistani ISI (Inter Service Intelligence) are using numerous evil tactics in suffocating our voice of freedom. Due to frantic bids of ISI, information on our liberation struggle do not get place in print and electronic media in the world, especially in the Muslim nations. We express profound gratitude to the editorial team of Weekly Blitz for extending their valued support by letting us publish our materials on the freedom struggle of Balochistan.

To assess the degree of our pains and our hatred toward Pakistani occupation forces, just see the comment of Mazdak Dilshad Baloch (25), who arrived in India few months back, was shocked being suspected by the Indian immigration, just because in his Canadian passport shows the place of birth as Quetta in Pakistan. Shocked mazdak Baloch told reporters, “I was at pain explaining to the immigration authority that I was not a Pakistani. Call me a dog, but not a Pakistani. I am a Baloch.”

Baloch are grateful to everyone in the world, including Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for condemning Pakistani atrocities on the people of Balochistan.

We call upon the conscious people around the world kindly to extend their support to the independence struggle of Balochistan.

