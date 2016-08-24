Chechen female brigade of ‘Lone Wolf’!

Blitz Exclusive

All of they wear modern outfit-jeans or skirts, not hijab or burqa. They are stylish and elegant having no problem or hesitation in eating pork, drinking alcohol or smoking. They look innocent and never utter a word in public that would identify them as jihadists. But, in reality they not only are ruthless and dangerous, they hate Jews, Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, atheists, and non-Muslims. All they hold in mind is, killing the ‘enemies of Islam’.

For past some years, there already have been connections between Al Qaeda and Muslim terrorists in Chechnya, north Caucasus region of Russia. Now, since last year, there is link between Islamic State and Chechen militants. They are forming Islamic state in Chechnya (ISC).

Russian counter terrorism specialists say, the so-called ISC still is ‘non existent’ but Chechen jihadists are building a female brigade of ‘Lone Wolf’, who are slowly spreading into various territories of the Russian Federation. One of the key objectives of this ‘brigade’ members are to radicalise youths in various parts of Russia and continue ‘Jihad Romance’ with the targeted youth and finally turn them into either a militant or suicide squad member.

The members of ‘Lone Wolf’ squad look for their ‘prey’ either through social media or the roam around various business house, shops, cafes, restaurants, hotels and even campuses of schools, colleges and universities to find their prospective recruits.

Islamist militants may go for several attacks in Russian sea ports as well as tourist sites.

