Deepika Padukone: The Queen of Chittor

Tyrant emperor Alauddin Khilji had obsession for the queen of Chittor, Padmavati. Celebrated director and uncrowned king of Bollywood, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was looking for the most appealing actress to play the role of Padmavati in his next venture, a big budget Bollywood hungama against Ranveer Singh.

Audiences loved the Deepika-Ranveer chemistry in their recent blockbuster Bajirao Mastani. This film has already lifted lots of awards and many more awards are about to come toward Sanjay- Deepika-Ranveer ways. There possibly is no argument about Deepika Padukone’s very strong position in Bollywood. Hopefully she is gonna be another Salma Hayek in the Western cine world. Yes, she is working in a Hollywood is distinctive difference between Deepika Padukone and other actresses in Bollywood. She has both very authentic Indian appeal as well the adequate elegance, glamour and smartness to fit in Hollywood. She has the rare qualities to fit the role of an Indian sweetie as well the Bond Girl. Deepika indeed is the most versatile actresses from this sub-continent.

