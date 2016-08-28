Huge blow awaits Hillary!

Blitz Exclusive

Wikileaks is all set to release at least four thousand sensational secret files on US Presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, by mid – September and these leaks would cause a massive blow to her image.

Some of the documents are of ‘highest values’ and these will prove how much corrupt Hillary is, who has behaved almost like an ‘escort girl’ with the ‘large donors’ who donated millions to her family charity.

Hillary did not hesitate in setting ‘dates’ for candle-light dinners and even ‘more’ including offering ‘influence’ of her office as the Secretary of State as well as the White House to some multi-million dollar ‘patrons’.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has already confirmed that new documents concerning Democratic presidential candidate will be significant for the election.

Weekly Blitz has been campaigning in defence of Julian Assange and Edward Snowden and Believes the new leaks will simply turn Hillary Clinton into a person who is unfit to become US President.

