Iran preparing to ‘liberate’ Saudi Arabia from ‘monarchism’

In the similar manner as United States, with direct participations of Pakistan created Taliban, Iran is recruiting tens of thousands of Shia fighters from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Palestine and African nations for its Liberation Army. This unit is being trained by Islamic Revolutionary Guard members. Although Tehran is using their commonly practiced trick called taqiya, saying the purpose of formation of Liberation Array is to fight the wars in Yemen and Syria, the real agenda behind this multi-billion dollar plot is to ‘topple down’ the government of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and establish ‘Islamic rule’ by making an end to monarchism.

Western intelligence agencies are aware of this conspiracy of Tehran, but may refrain from sharing such information with Riyadh for reason unknown. Iranian top policy makers are optimistic of building the size of this Liberation Army to a ‘substantial number’ so that it can ‘fight and win’ any battle. Key purpose of this Liberation Army would be to ‘liberate’ the Haramain-Sharifain or two holy mosque of the Muslims in Mecca and Medina from ‘occupation of the illegitimate monarchs’ and also to establish Shia dominance or ‘Shia Power’ in the Middle East. A small group of the Saudi Royal family also are secretly aligned with Tehran’s ambition of ‘ousting’ the king through revolt or coup. Members of the Liberation Army are not only being given military and commando trainings but also are being brainwashed against monarchism in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East.

