How much popular the leaders are on the social media?

Special Correspondent

In today’s world of technological advancement, when billions of people are connected via social media either from a smartphone or laptop etc, a large number of leaders and public figures do communicate with fans and followers through Facebook, Twitter etc.

Searching any of the social media sites, we can find presence of these leaders either on an account or fan page or both.

Weekly Blitz has conducted a brief survey on the Facebook to ascertain the fan base of some of the selected leaders such as Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel, Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina, Khaleda Zia, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Yingluck Shinawatra, Rodrigo Duterte, Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, Nawaz Sharif, Bashar Al Assad, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un, Ban Ki Moon, and others. We even checked Pakistan’s ex foreign minister – the most glamorous and scandalous Hina Rabbani Khar and her boyfriend Bilawal Bhutto. We did check fan pages of Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, Prof Muhammad Yunus, Taslima Nasrin and others.

On Facebook, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia has more than double numbers of fans in comparing to those of Bangladesh Awami League chief and current prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The single of Khaleda Zia has 1,498,490 fans while Sheikh Hasina has 450,602 and 138,301 fans in two of her pages.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has 35,598,681 fans, Soniya Gandhi 261,872 & 170,158 fans in her two pages. Rahul Gandhi has 596,230 fans. Number of fans of the top two leaders of Indian National Congress – the mother and her son jointly stands almost at fraction of the total fans of modi.

In Pakistan, prime minister Nawaz Sharif has 160,608 fans while Pakistan People’s Party chief, Bilawal Bhutto has 46,610 and Hina Rabbani Khar 71,726 fans.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has 661,263 fans, Chinese President Xi Jinping 16,916, DPRK leader Marshal Kim Jong Un 18,386 fans, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 8,843,385 fans, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad 77,024 fans, UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon 84,575, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu 1,847,929, Philippine’s president Rodrigo Duterte 100,047, ex prime minister of Thailand, Yingluck Shinawatra 5,686,828 fans and Donald Trump has 10,464,687 fans.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has 149,309 fans and Edward Snowden 88,113 fans. Prof Muhammad Yunus has 1,264,192 fans. Feminist writer Taslima Nasrin has 86,199 fans on her Facebook page.

We welcome readers to provide more data on social media accounts, including number of their fans in the comment box so that this report becomes more resourceful.

Comments

comments