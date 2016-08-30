Pakistani pogrom on freedom seeking people of Balochistan

Akhlaq Ur Rehman Mirza

Freedom fighters and freedom seeking people, our brothers and sisters are facing extreme persecution and suffering in the hands of Pakistan’s military establishment, in the same manner the Pakistani occupation forces continues inhuman brutalities on the Bangladesh in 1971. Bangladesh should express solidarity with the Baloch people and condemn Pakistan’s human rights abuses in Balochistan.

Brave and heroic Bangladeshis and the pro-liberation forces in the country much raise voice in favor of an independent Republic of Balochistan.

We call upon the international community as well as people of India to express solidarity towards freedom struggle of Balochistan and spread the information of barbaric atrocities of Pakistani militancy establishment.

Pakistanis are trying to suffocate the freedom struggle of Balochistan by continuing pogrom – murders, abductions, disappearances and rapes.

Even minor girls aged between 6-12 are not spared by the Pakistani forces. These Baloch girls are even gang – raped and killed by the inhuman Pakistani military establishment.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi deserves applause for keeping the Baloch people in his mind. It is time for the global media to express solidarity with the freedom struggle of Balochistan.

