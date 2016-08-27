Robots to replace human workers in Singapore

Staff Reporter

Singapore is all set to invest USD 333 million to fund robot development and deployment by 2020, because of shortage of workers especially in hotels, restaurants and retailers. The labour crunch is gradually intensifying since 2011 as Singapore accelerated restrictions of foreign workers and its highly-educated locals largely shun the late hours and unglamorous work.

Labour crunch is one of the economic challenges, which forced Singapore cut its 2016 growth forecast. A number of service sectors are looking for using robots to cope with the labor shortage.

