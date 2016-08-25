SECRETARY OF STATE KERRY TO TRAVEL TO DHAKA AND NEW DELHI

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Office of the Spokesperson

STATEMENT BY ELIZABETH TRUDEAU, DIRECTOR, OFFICE OF PRESS RELATIONS

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 29 to highlight the longstanding and broad U.S.-Bangladesh relationship. Secretary Kerry will meet with government officials to discuss our growing cooperation on global issues. He also will focus on strengthening our longstanding bilateral partnership on democracy, development, security and human rights.

On August 29–31, Secretary Kerry will travel to New Delhi, India, for meetings with senior Indian officials. On August 30, the Secretary and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker will co-chair the second U.S.-India Strategic and Commercial Dialogue (S&CD).

Secretaries Kerry and Pritzker will be joined by their respective Indian co-chairs, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman, along with members of the U.S. delegation and their Indian counterparts.

The S&CD is the signature mechanism for advancing the United States’ and India’s shared priorities of generating sustainable economic growth, creating jobs, improving the business and investment climate, enhancing livelihoods, and sustaining the rules-based global order.

Comments

comments