SUTIJET REMAINS IN CONTROL AT CIPUTRA GOLFPRENEUR TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY PANASONIC

PRESS RELEASE

Jakarta, August 25: Thailand’s Sutijet Kooratanapisan continued his red-hot form by carding a second round six-under-par 66 to stay ahead of the chasing pack in pole position at the US$100,000 Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament presented by Panasonic on Thursday.

Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai, made his move by taking outright second after a 67 while American Johannes Veerman, who is seeking his second Asian Development Tour (ADT) win in two months, remained on track to achieve that when he powered home with a flawless 66 to take third place at the BSD course by Damai Indah Golf.

Having taken a share of the overnight lead, Sutijet resumed his charge convincingly with an outward 33.

With memories of his maiden ADT victory in April where he fired a stunning 60 on the final day to claim his breakthrough still fresh in his mind, the Thai continued to ride on his good form with an inward 33 before go on to compile a two-day total of 14-under-par 130.

“I feel like I’m playing the way I did on the final day in Johor Bahru where I missed the magical 59 by one shot.

“I’m feeling very confident especially around this golf course after two days and my only wish for the next two days is to keep up this good form,” said Sutijet.

Suradit, who started the day in third place, enjoyed another rewarding round which came courtesy of six birdies and a bogey.

The 17-year-old was once again a figure of consistency and is ready for the weekend challenge.

“I played well again and that showed in my card. I was just unfortunate with that only bogey on seven, but otherwise it was a good day and I look forward to the final two rounds,” said Suradit.

Veerman is also hopeful of maintaining his rich vein of form especially after securing his ADT breakthrough in Chinese Taipei barely a month ago.

“It’s all about hard work and a consistent game plan. I’ve also learnt how to manage my emotions on the golf course better and I’m really proud of my efforts today,” said the American, who marked his bogey-free card with six birdies.

The winner of the Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament presented by Panasonic will take home a prize purse of US$17,500 and receive six OWGR points while the top six players and ties will also earn points based on a sliding scale.

For more information on the ADT, please visit www.asiandevelopmenttour.com

Leading second round scores

130 – Sutijet KOORATANAPISAN (THA) 64-66

132- Suradit YONGCHAROENCHAI (THA) 65-67

133 – Johannes VEERMAN (USA) 67-66

134- John Michael O’TOOLE (USA) 66-68, Nirun SAE-UENG (THA) 67-67, Nicholas FUNG (MAS) 69-65

135- Irfan YUSOFF (MAS) 67-68, Rinaldi ADIYANDONO (INA) 68-67, Oscar ZETTERWALL (SWE) 69-66, Micah Lauren SHIN (USA) 66-69

136 – Scott BARR (AUS) 71-65, Johnson POH (SIN) 68-68, Gavin GREEN (MAS) 67-70, Arie Irawan (MAS) 67-70, Rory HIE (INA) 66-71

