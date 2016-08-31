US-India military deal: An excellent & timely initiative

Ahmed Zayed

India has joined United State’s alliance by inking a historic military logistic deal, which onwards will play effective roles in combating terrorism. Under this deal signed on 30 August, US and India can use each other’s land, air and naval bases for repair and resupply, a step toward building defence ties as they seek to counter growing maritime assertiveness of some of the Asian nations.

The Logistic Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) is undoubtedly a leap forward in US-India military cooperation. It is surely an applaudable war pact between the two countries and it indicates, India is shifting Away from Russia, its Cold War ally, towards a new alliance with the US.

Critics of deal say, it may render New Delhi a follower of Washington and India may lose strategic independence.

Critics further say, LEMOA would impose geopolitical pressure on China. It may be mentioned here that, India has defence cooperation with Israel for decades and now LEMOA brings India, US and Israel into a newer height of military cooperation.

It is our sincerest hope, both washington and Jerusalem now will work closely with New Delhi in combating militancy as well as insurgencies in Indian – ruled Kashmir as a top most priority.

Comments

comments