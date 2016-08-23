US may extradite Gülen by December

Special Correspondent

At the request of Turkey, mastermind of the July failed coup, Fethullah Gülen may be extradited by the end of this year from US. The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Gülen’s network of being behind the coup.

The US Department of Justice will send a team soon to Turkey to pursue allegations of criminal activity of Gülen, which would be the first step towards extradition of the Pennsylvania-based Turkish-born Gülen. Meanwhile Turkish parliament approved a deal to normalise ties between Ankara and Jerusalem.

