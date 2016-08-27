Why youths are becoming radicals? (PART-2)

(See Part-1)

Mustafa Ali noor

In Qoumi madrassas the students mostly take mental preparations of either becoming Imam or Muazzin (those who perform azaan) in the mosques. They embrace Arab culture and start considering Bengali or Bangalee culture as haram (forbidden). To them, listening to songs would lead one towards hellfire. They start believing, women should never come out of their homes, and if they have to come out under compulsions, they must cover head to toe under dark burqa. In madrassas, students are taught, this world is nothing and only those who would immensely suffer in this world, financially or otherwise, would enter the heaven and get company of 72 virgins etc.

Madrassa students are not only radicalised but hypnotised too. They start considering (because they are taught) that, Jews and Christians are the worst enemies of Allah and Islam. They consider Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and non Muslims as atheists. In their eyes, Ahmadiyas are infidels. They believe, the entire Western world and Israel are lands of evils. They even are given dangerous motivation of waging jihad-killing Jews and Christians etc.

If we have carefully taken note of how and where did those non-madrassa youths got radicalised, we must have got the vital scoop. Did any of them get radicalised at schools, colleges or private universities? The answer is NO! All of them started spending longer hours in mosques, where from the got radicalised by Imams or members of Islamist or even jihadist groups.

What Bangladesh needs now is to stop the spread of religious hatred and anti-semitism instead of knocking down English medium schools and private universities or branding these institutions, wrongly, as breeding grounds of jihadists.

Comments

comments