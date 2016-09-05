An ambassador of peace is out of focus!

David N Robinson

Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam said, “Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.”

In this article, I will tell the story of a man – an ambassador of peace, who dreams of global peace, harmony amongst all religious faiths, and he never retreats from this noble mission, under tremendous adversities, extreme ordeals and unending sufferings.

When many of his country folks fled the ‘battlefield’ and sought political asylum in the West, he is, till date, fighting the battle against Islamist jihad, against anti-Semitism & Holocaust denial, and against the culture of religious hatred.

Mother Teresa, Nobel laureate, humanitarian worker and missionary once said, “The most terrible poverty is loneliness and feeling of being unloved.”

The man I am talking about has been facing sedition, treason and blasphemy charges since 2003 and has already served five plus years rigorous imprisonment out of 9 years and he still is in prison just for the ‘crime’ of confronting jihad and for promoting peace He is branded as a ‘Zionist spy’, Agent of Israel’, ‘Apostate’ (as he terms Jews, Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Yazidis, Ahmadis and people of faith as brothers and sisters) ‘Mossad’ (as because he confronts anti-Semitism & Holocaust denials) etc by Bangladesh authorities, band of radical Muslims and kangaroo courts.

When he was wrongly convicted in the case, American Jewish Committee, Reporters Sans Frontiers and Committee to Protect Journalists did issue statements condemning this verdict. But there had been not a word from Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Freedom of Press Foundation or even PEN, though he is a recipient of the Freedom to Write Award of Pen-USA!

I wonder if his name reaches the Nobel Prize Committee, Peace Research Institute Oslo, and those committees of prestigious prizes and awards. He definitely deserves the attention of every peace-loving individual in the world. Name of this ambassador of peace is, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury!

