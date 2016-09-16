Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

America – the land of the free and the home of the brave-is certainly at risk. The country has turned into ‘Number One Enemy’ of the Islamists, jihadists, anti-Semitists and enemies of peace.

The tragedy of 9/11 will never be forgotten. It remains in everyone’s memory. Those innocent people, who lost lives and those who were wounded will always remain in our thoughts and prayers.

Fifteen years after 9/11, September issue’s cover story of Atlantic magazine asks- ‘Is America Any Safer?’

To find the reply, let us watch the documentary film titled – America At Risk!

We must realize a plain fact – America has enemies both from outside and even within. ISIS, Al Qaeda, Islamist jihadists and Iran are continuously conspiring to ‘destroy’ the US, Kim Jong Un in North Korea is putting repeated threats of ‘annihilating’ America and its allies.

Obama administration has imposed series of sanctions on North Korea and Kim Jong Un in one hand, it has jumped into unexpected romance with Iran and Hamas. And of course, all of such diplomatic approaches had miserably flopped.

Why? Only patriotic Americans can find the answer to this question.

America has enemies within too. Many lone wolves like Omar Mateen still remain in the society. Take the example of a man, a ‘handler’ of jihadist group is silently working against the US, sitting in Texas. Do American agencies know about this man? May be not!

Comments

comments