Anti-Semitism, hate speech & jihadist madness

Visit of the US Secretary of State John Kerry took at a time when Bangladesh is facing the challenges of Islamist militancy with all its sincerity and determination. This important visit not only will further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Dhaka and Washington, but this will begin a new era of cooperation where Bangladesh would become an active partner in war on terror, joining hands with United States and the West. For Dhaka, it is no more enough to combat Islamist militancy at home, but it should take part in war against ISIS, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram etc, be it in Iraq or Syria, Libya or Nigeria or elsewhere. Bangladesh already has extremely skilled members of the Armed Forces, who had attained global appreciation for its effective role in United Nations Peacekeeping forces.

Bangladesh also needs to send military and paramilitary forces forthwith to Saudi Arabia not only to protect the holy mosques in Mecca and Medina but to work with the Saudi army in combating militancy threats.

People in Bangladesh though faced the threats of Islamist militancy only since 2005 when Jamatul Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB) declared its existence in the country through several terrorist attacks, it was already forecasted by leading anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury through his investigative writings, years before Bangladesh witnessed the jihadist madness of JMB. But, instead of paying any heed to these precious and research-based writings of Mr. Choudhury, state machinery wrongly branded him as a ‘Zionist spy’, ‘agent of Israel’, ‘member of Mossad’ etc.

Bangladesh follows the foreign policy of having friendship with every country and hostility with none. But, unfortunately because of anti-Semitic bias, Bangladesh considers the State of Israel as an ‘enemy country’ and no Bangladeshi are allowed to visit Israel.

It remains a mystery as to who led Bangladesh, which is secularist as per constitution, to become such violently anti-Israel. There had never been any dispute or war between Bangladesh and Israel, rather Israel was among the first four nations to recognize Bangladesh back in 1971, after Bangladesh fought and won a war against Pakistan.

One may raise a valid question asking if Bangladesh considers Israel as an ‘enemy state’, how about putting nations like India, United States, Indonesia, Turkey, UAE, Qatar and those Muslim and non-Muslim nations which are having extremely cordial relations with Israel? Especially if Dhaka believes New Delhi and Washington are genuine friend of Bangladesh, how it can continue hostile attitude towards Jerusalem? What is the ‘crime’ of Israel that makes it an ‘enemy’ of Bangladesh? Is it just because Israel is a Jewish State?

Wish I could ask those policymakers in Bangladesh as who did inject the poisonous seeds of anti-Semitism within our state policy. Are we a radical and terror patron country like Iran? Certainly we are not! At least our constitution does not say this.

For decades, seeds of anti-Semitism and religious hatred has been spreading in our society. During Friday prayers, mullahs were openly terming Jews and Christians as ‘enemies of Allah’ while they were branding Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Bahais, Ahmadis and other non-Muslims as atheists.

Mullahs were engaged in brainwashing of the Muslims both in the mosques and madrassas are were giving instigations of waging ‘jihad’ against the Jews, Christians and non-Muslims.

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury spokeout and wrote against hate speech, anti-Semitism and Holocaust denials. He confronted jihad and religious extremism. He promoted inter-faith harmony and advocated in favor of relations between Bangladesh and Israel. For this ‘crime’ he is convicted with 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment by a court in Bangladesh and till date he is in prison.

Some people spread false propaganda against Shoaib Choudhury saying he was writing against Christianity, Israel and United State since 2008. What a damn lie! Let me ask those propagandists to show even a single article written by Shlah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury against Christianity (or any other religion but radical Islam), Israel or United States. I have all the reasons to believe, those who spread false propaganda against Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury are hired by Al Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, Iran or those band of Jihadists.

Root cause of jihad and religious extremism definitely are anti-Semitism and culture of hatred. Bangladesh must realize this simple fact without further delay.

John Kerry, during his Bangladesh visit said, “They (ISIS, Al Qaeda etc) are connected to some degree with some of the operatives here (in Bangladesh) and we made that very clear in our conversation (with Bangladesh authorities). There was no argument about it”.

Before this remark of the US Secretary of State, Bangladesh government has all along maintained that there is no organisational presence of ISIS in the country.

Well, now the best news is, Dhaka and Washington onwards will fight militancy together. This certainly is a praiseworthy decision. Now, it is also time for Bangladesh to abandon anti-Semitism from state policy and ban hate speech, Holocaust denial & anti-Semitism.

