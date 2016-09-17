Appeasers of Islamist madness in Bangladesh

David Robinson

Awami League, a self proclaimed secular party, which is in power since 2009 will always label its political rivals, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat e Islami as ‘pro-militancy forces’ and preachers of religious extremism. If someone looks through the history of Bangladesh, s/he would not argue in accepting a simple fact-Jamaat e Islami did not support the war of independence in 1971, and it’s hardly believes in the existence of Bangladesh. A number of top brasses of this party had already been hanged for the serious crimes committed during the liberation war.

Process of banning Jamaat has been hanging for years, as the ruling party are suffering from confusions in doing so. Some analysts say, if Jamaat is outlawed, it may turn into a deadly underground outfit, as it has quite a large number of activists and supporters. Once banned, Jamaat would start strengthening its armed units and surely will get money and weapons from Pakistan as well as some Arab and Eurasian countries. In a country with 170 million population, Jamaat has the supporter base of around 3 percent.

BNP certainly is not a terrorist party, but it is anti- Semitic, anti-Indian and strongly pro-Islamist. It has sympathy for Kashmiri Militants in India, Chechen militants in Russia, Hamas militants in Palestinian territory, Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, and even hidden affections for Islamic State And Al Qaeda.

What about Awami League? It does not believe in existence of the State of Israel and considers Zionists and those who confront anti-Semitism as ‘enemies of Bangladesh’.

Anti-jihadist journalist and Muslim Zionist, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is a victim of anti-Semitic sentiment of BNP, Jamat and Awami League.

In 2003 (when BNP – Jamaat coalition government was in power), Shoaib Choudhury was falsely charged with Sedition, treason and blasphemy for writing against jihad, militant Islam, Holocaust denial, anti-Semitism, Hindu persecution, and for promoting inter-faith harmony.

He was in prison till April 2005. Chicago-based rights activist, Richard Benkin with the bold and effective support of Congressman Mark Steven Kirk had to fight a long battle since 2003, finally succeeding in freeing Shoaib Choudhury on bail.

BNP-Jamaat government made false promises of dropping the charges. Later in 2007, the US Congress passed a bipartisan House Resolution (HR – 64) with 406 votes in favor and just one vote by Republican Party’s Congressman Ron Paul, against. The resolution called upon Bangladeshi authorities to immediately drop the false charges and ensure, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is not harassed again.

In January 2004, The New York Times published an editorial in defence of Shoaib Choudhury and termed him as ‘a man of rare virtue’.

This had been echoed by other journalists such a Bret Stephens of The Wall Street Journal, Heather Robinson in the Huffington Post, Seth Mandel as well as journalists in the Washington Times, New York Sun, Chicago Tribune, Berliner Zeitung, Jerusalem Post, the Telegraph, Jewish Week, Arutz Sheva, the Australian, Canada Free Press, the Guardian, Voice of America, Jewish Exponent, Outlook, The Hindu, Ananda Bazar Patrika, Asian Tribune, Globe & Mail, Le Monde, Asiaweek, Christian Science Monitor and others.

Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Sans Frontiers, PEN-USA, American Jewish Committee, AIPAC, Hudson Institute and Middle East Forum stood in defence of Shoaib Choudhury.

Amongst individuals, Dr. Elie Wiesel (Nobel laureate), Daniel Pipes, Ada Aharoni (of IFLAC), Rabbi Sue Levy, Dr. Irwin Cotler (former law minister of Canada), Prince Albert-II of Monaco, Dr. Abdur Rahman Wahid (former President of Indonesia), journalist Khushwant Singh, Loraine Despres Eastlake (novelist), David Harris (of AJC), Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Taslima Nasrin, Meir Stone, Judi McLeod, Melanie Phillip Lori Lowenthal Marcus, Ariela Kapelner, Bikash Halder, Imam Abdul Hadi Palazzi, Saint Teresa, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Angela Merkel, Kofi Annan, Sushma Swaraj, Dr. Condoleezza Rice, Benjamin Netanyahu, Congressman Steve Rothman, Congressman Steve Chabot, Steve Snow, Advocate SM Rezaul Karim, Naimul Islam Khan (editor), Mozammel Babu (Ekattor TV), Mohsin Habib (journalist) Sanjib Chowdhury (journalist), Mujtaba Ahmed Murshed (poet), Matiur Rahman Chowdhury (editor), Shahidul Islam mintu (journalist in Canada), Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul (editor), Golam Sarwar (editor), Mahbub Aziz (journalist), Dr. Aminul Islam, and thousands of esteemed personalities extended their precious support towards Shoaib Choudhury.

Despite international support for Shoaib, a kangaroo court in Bangladesh convicted him with 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment for the ‘crime’ of confronting Islamist militancy.

He is serving rigorous imprisonment since 2012. On august 20, 2015, a High Court Division bench of the Bangladesh Supreme Court granted bail keeping Shoaib’s appeal against conviction pending. But the bail was stayed following a petition moved by the Attorney General.

In November 2015, the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha passed order for disposal of the appeal filed by Shoaib’s lawyer in a High Court bench. Accordingly, as per directives of the Chief Justice, the appeal went to Bench Number 24 of the High Court Division for hearing. But for last seven months, judges did not sit in this bench even for a day though Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury’s appeal is at the top the Cause List for months. Now the apex court goes into vacation for consecutive 52 days and will resume on October 31. There is no sign of the judges sitting in this bench in near future as they are already occupied in another bench hearing the mutiny appeals of over one thousand convicted members of Bangladesh Rifles.

Shoaib Choudhury’s wife wrote letters to the Prime Minister, Chief Justice, Law Minister, Home Minister and Bangladesh Human Rights Commission on August 10, 2016 detailing the ordeals.

But it seems, agents and patrons of Islamist militants are playing foul from behind the scene. It seems, jihadists do have absolute control over everything including the judiciary. Otherwise, a matter sent by the Chief Justice should not have been just hanging for months.

By keeping anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury in prison for years in a false and baseless case, Bangladesh really cannot prove to be sincere in combating militancy. It would rather sound like a huge mockery, falsehood and deception tactics. Wish Bangladesh authorities would realize this.

