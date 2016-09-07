Are you sure of being not HIV Positive?

A Correspondent

Almost ninety-nine percent of the HIV Positive people did not know this fact until they went for a test. The conventional idea that HIV viruses can only be transmitted from one body to another through sexual intercouse (unprotected) is totally wrong. Medical researchers say, HIV viruses can be transmitted from one body to another in multiple ways. More than fifty percent of HIV Positive people around the world got infected with this deadly disease through ‘non-sex’ reasons.

In today’s world, especially in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Maldives, Vietnam, Cambodia, Lao, Thailand, Indonesia, Palestinian territory, Lebanon, jordan, Oman, Syria, Tunisia, and almost all of the African nations and most of the South American nations, HIV viruses are spreading like epidemic through barber’s razor.



Loading...

People visiting barber’s shops for haircut or shaving never realize the fact that most of the razors already are containing HIV germs.

Similarly, HIV germs could get transmitted beauty parlors for manicure or pedicures. Experts say, once these tools are used in doing manicure or pedicure of an HIV Positive person (male or female), this (tool) will turn into a ‘silent weapon’ of spreading HIV.

Even surgical instruments such as knives etc could become the reason behind transmitting HIV. Only through sterilization of these tools and instruments, it is simply impossible to ensure those being safe. Significant number of HIV Positive people go into Operation Table by hiding the fact of being HIV Positive. They actually cause the spread of this disease through surgical instruments.

According to surveys, there are more than 18 million HIV Positive people only in India. This number is increasing fast. Most of the sex workers in the country are either at primary or danger level of HIV infection.

Comments

comments