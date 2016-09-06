Baseless charges brought against anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury

Dr. Irwin Cotler esqr

Note: Dr. Irwin Cotler, ex-law minister of Canada, a veteran parliamentarian and human rights defender was lawyer, defending figures like Nelson Mandela, Jacobo Timerman, Muchtar Pakpahan, Natan Sharansky, Saad Eddin Ibrahim. He also was the international counsel of imprisoned anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, Who is serving rigorous imprisonment since 2012.

During the trial of the sedition, treason and blasphemy charges in Bangladesh court, Dr. Irwin Cotler submitted the following legal brief in defence of Choudhury. But the trial court did not accept this saying any foreign lawyer must come through ‘due process’ to defend a client.

We are publishing the full text of the legal opinion of celebrated jurist Irwin Cotler, so that our valued readers around the world can realize how the Bangladeshi court wrongly convicted Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury in the false case for his ‘crime’ of confronting jihad and religious hatred and for promoting inter-faith harmony:

