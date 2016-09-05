Our battle against Islamist militancy (Part 1)

Mustafa Ali Noor

Non-Syrian militants of Islamic State are returning to their homelands after facing defeat in the battlefield. On the other end, IS are creating ruthless and notorious groups of child militants in those areas which still remain under the control of this Islamist militancy group. Similar groups are also being created by Boko Haram and Hamas. These children are recruited at the age of two plus years. During first one year, they are provided games containing themes of violence and jihad. They also get ‘motivational courses’ where they not only are brainwashed but gradually transformed into totally hypnotised and deadly kids.

In the games, they are inspired in killing the ‘enemies of Allah’ – atheists apostates, Jews, Christians and the non-Muslims. They also are told about the luxury and ‘endless pleasure, including 72 virgins in the heavens, where they would enter only if the dedicate themselves towards jihad and if they become martyrs.

This is not only happening with the minor jihadist ‘regiments’ of the militancy groups alone, but many children do play games with violent themes or even surf on jihadist websites and learn how to make bombs etc, when their parents are out of the house.

We already know about Lone Wolves, but what we may not realize yet is the threats those homebound IS jihadists or the kid jihadists of the militancy groups or the children at homes who are getting jihadist indoctrination from games containing violent themes and jihadist websites.

To be continued…

Comments

comments