Our battle against Islamist militancy (Part 2)

Mustafa Ali Noor

Let us rewind our memories a bit to know, back in 2005, when Hizbut Tahrir expanded its activities in Bangladesh, it was mostly releasing large-sized posters containing texts, photos and slogans against Zionism, Zionists and Israel. Some radical political parties such as Khelafat Majlish and Khelafat andolan as well as Hizbut Tahrir and an organization named ‘Repatriated Soldiers from Afghanistan & Palestine’ were holding rallies on the streets against United States and Israel and burning flags of these countries. Anti-US and anti-Semitic newspapers were publishing photos of US US-Israel flag being burnt, with extra enthusiasm. Surfing the web, we still can find some of those photographs.

Another group, funded by Iran were organizing special programs on ‘Al Quds’ day chanting slogans against US, Israel and Zionism.



Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran even hosted leaders of Khelafat Andolan including its founder Mohammad Ullah alias Hafezzi Huzur and hatched conspiracy of staging Iran-type ‘Islamic revolution’ in Bangladesh. Later his foreign minister came to Bangladesh and handed over two hundred thousand dollars in cash to Hafezzi Huzur as the upfront payment for the preparation of ‘revolution’.

Hafezzi’s grandson went to Palestinian territory along with some youths and took part in ‘jihad’ against Israel. This trip too was funded by Iran. Later, the grandson of this Islamist leader got killed.

Khomeini also finalized publication of a daily newspaper in Bangladesh with anti-US and anti-Israel editorial policy. He finalized the budget during Hafezi’s Tehran visit.

There had also been plots of providing military training to some selected members of Khelafat Andolan by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

All of these notoriety continued under the garb of anti-Semitism or anti – israel ‘movement’.

To be continued…

