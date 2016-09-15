Our battle against Islamist militancy (Part 3)

(See Part 2)

Mustafa Ali Noor

Bangladeshi law enforcing and Intelligence agencies did not take the case of Hizbut Tahrir seriously thinking it was ‘just another organization’ against Israel in particular and the United States. Before Bangladeshi authorities could even smell the ultimate agenda of Hizbut Tahrir, journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury and Weekly Blitz newspaper started publishing investigative reports on this notorious group and exposed its mask. Still authorities were reluctant. But they started monitoring Hizbut Tahrir only after it began campaign against democracy, secularism and tried to promote its Khilafat (caliphate) ambitions.

Since 2003, another group named Khatmay Nabuwat Movement began outrageous activities against the Ahmadiyya community by terming them as infidels and non-Muslims. Khatmay Nabuwat Movement and a number of groups with anti-Ahmadiyya agenda had direct links with Lashkar e Taiba and Pakistani ISI.

These groups of fanatics were attacking the Ahmadiyya community, Ransacking their mosques and continued reign of terror. At the pressure of these fanatics, Bangladesh Nationalist Party led Islamist coalition government banned all religious books and publications of the Ahmadiyya. Later though there had been international outcry against such move of the government, the ban was not lifted.

To be continued…

