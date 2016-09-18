Our battle against Islamist militancy (Part 4)

(See Part 3)

Mustafa Ali Noor

There should not be any argument on the fact that Islamist militancy is a product of anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial, hate speech and false interpretation of Quran. Teachers in the madrassas and clerics in mosques openly pronounce Jews, Christians, Hindus, Buddhists and non-Muslims as infidels. They even show the audacity of terming Torah and Bible to have been ‘re-written’ and ‘fabricated’ by the Jews and Christians. though they endorse Moses, Jesus, David, Abraham and all other prophets of God, they claim the ‘validity’ of their prophethood and the holy scriptures ‘expired’ since Islam was declared as the ‘only religion’ by Allah and Mohammed was appointed as the messenger of Allah. They also claim, since the Quran came from the God, from that time onwards, ‘Torah, Bible and all other holy scriptures turned obsolete, null and void’.

One may wonder as to how children with degrees from foreign universities, who come from affluent families are becoming jihadists. answer is simple! They get influenced by the clerics in mosques as well as through jihadist websites and hate materials such as books written by Abul Ala Maududi, Dr. Zakir Naik and others.

Clerics first inject anti-Semitism into the minds of the youths as the first step of radicalisation.

To be continued…

Comments

comments