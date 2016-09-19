Our battle against Islamist militancy (PART 5)

(See Part 4)

Mustafa Ali Noor

Muslims having no or very little knowledge about religion do get easily brainwashed by the clerics or jihadists. After being brainwashed, they start considering Jews and Christians as ‘enemies of Allah’ and even worst. They also put Hindus, Buddhists and non-Muslims in the same line. They start believing, killing ‘enemies of Islam’ are their ‘sacred obligation’. From this point, they turn into a jihadist, Lone Wolf and ruthless terrorist.

Now, the most important question-can we win the battle against Islamist militancy? My reply is- YES! But, we have to eliminate anti-Semitism and culture of hatred without further delay.

We also need to stand in defence of anti-jihadist journalists like Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. He deserves the support of every peace-loving individual in the world.

This advocate of interfaith harmony should receive recognition of his work and the sufferings he has been enduring since 2003. He is risking his life for ensuring a better world for all of us and our future generations.

I can only hope, the Nobel Prize Committee, Dan David Prize Committee, Ramon Magsaysay, European Union, US Congress and all other prestigious prize committees will keep Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury in their minds.

Concluded.

