CINEFANTASY International Short Film Screenwriting Competition calling for emerging writing talents

For all Fantasy Film Fans and Young Filmmakers/Screenwriters between 18 and 36 years old!

Organized by International Council for Film Television and Audiovisual Communication (ICFT) located at UNESCO HQs, the Competition is a Young Talents Project for short fantasy film scenario dedicated to discovering and supporting writing talents.

You will have a chance to meet closely influential film professionals and investors, win a trip to 1st International Film Festival & Awards • Macau (IFFAM, December 8-13, 2016), cash prizes and even more surprises! It is a good opportunity for young filmmakers and screenwriters to show their talents on an international platform and connect directly with young talents from other countries!

Welcome to join us and please don’t hesitate to invite your friends! We are looking forward to meeting you all! The Official Website for the Competition : www.cineytp.com, would be launched on September 25, 2016.

For more information, please review our PDF file: http://www.cict-icft.org/documents/CINEFANTASY.pdf

Deadline of the Submission: October 28, 2016 at 23:59, Paris Time.

Welcome to join us on Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/cinefantasyinternational/) and Facebook group “CINEFANTASY International”

Awards & Prizes

1. All participants will receive a souvenir and have priority to join in the future ICFT’s Youth Platform for Film!

2. The 5 Finalists will be invited (journey and accommodation covered) to the 1st International Film Festival & Awards • Macau (IFFAM) 2016 for the Final. And during IFFAM 2016:

- Invitation to a special film investment session

- Direct connections with influential industry professionals (film agents, movie producers, executives, etc.) during the IFFAM 2016

- 1-on-1 consultation sessions with the ICFT development team

- Ongoing promotion and publicity for your scenarios

- Official participation certificate

- Follow up of your scenarios and your career for one year

3. A first Prize Winner and a Runner-up will be selected within the 5 Finalists:

The First Prize Winner

- 4.000 € Cash Prize

- Diploma

- Chance to be invited to the future events of the International Council for Film, Television and Audiovisual Communication (ICFT) and of Macau Film & Television Productions and Culture Association (MFTPA)

The Runner-up

- 2.500 € Cash Prize

- Diploma

- Chance to be invited to the future events of the International Council for Film, Television and Audiovisual Communication (ICFT) and of Macau Film & Television Productions and Culture Association (MFTPA)

We look forward to reading your screenplays!

