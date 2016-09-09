Controversies centering famous individuals

SM Hassan Siddiquee

Pope Francis has proclaimed Mother Teresa of Kolkata a saint, hailing her as the personification of maternal love and a powerful advocate for the poor. Queen Sofia of Spain and some 1,500 homeless people also looked on as Pope Francis described Saint Teresa’s work in the slums of the Indian Metropolis as “eloquent witness to God’s closeness to the poorest of the poor.”

There has been debates and controversies over Saint Teresa’s legacy since she left this world, with researchers uncovering financial irregularities in the running of her order and evidence mounting of patients neglect insalubrious condition and ‘questionable’ conversions of the vulnerable in her mission.

There are controversies and debates centering Dalai Lama, and some people even don’t hesitate terming him as an insurgent, a liar and even a traitor.



There are controversies centering Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mohammad Ali Jinnah and many of the legendary political stars of the Indian sub continent.

Nelson Mandela too faced attacks of criticism and controversies. Professor Muhammad Yunus, the founding father of Grameen Bank, who is helping millions of people in Bangladesh and around the world in attaining financial solvency through the micro-credit system also faces senseless propaganda offensives from those who feel envy of him for reason unknown.

Similarly, the anti-jihadist journalist and an advocate of interfaith harmony, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, who is languishing in Bangladeshi jail since 2012, serving 9-years rigorous imprisonment for the ‘crime’ of confronting Islamist militancy, culture of hatred, Holocaust denial, anti-Semitism and for promoting interfaith harmony, has been also facing ruthless criticisms and controversies, mostly from the moles of Jihadist and enemies of Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Jews, Yazidis, Sikhs, Ahmadis, Baha’is, and the enemies of Zionism and the State of Israel.

Instead of listening to unhealthy propaganda against the famous people, let us look through their noble works, their missions and their struggle for the humanity.

