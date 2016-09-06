Coup in Philippine by Christmas?

Blitz Exclusive

Turkey prototype coup may take place in Philippine by this Christmas to oust President Rodrigo Duterte. Hackers, casino owners, drug barons and corrupt civil-military officials, diplomats (stationed in Philippine mission abroad) and politicians reportedly are hatching a secret conspiracy of toppling-down President Duterte or bring an end to his rule by assassinating him.

Plotters of the coup are planning to assassinate President Duterte either through suicide attack or by buying some of the key figures of his security force.



It may be mentioned here that the annual sale of Yaba which also is known as Meth or Shabu stood at thirty billion dollars in 2015. The number of drug addicts in Philippine stands at 3.7 million plus with an increase of 5-10 percent a year.

Pro-coup diplomats stationed at Philippine embassies in some countries already are secretly providing anti-Duterte propaganda materials to selected media outlets.

Meanwhile, the evil nexus of drug barons, hackers, casino owners and politicians are hiring lobbyists and campaigners in the West to portray President’s efforts to improve the peace and order situation, especially towards eradicating the scourge of illicit drugs as ‘crime against humanity’. Petitions are being sent to the United Nations, European Union and the US by the hired lobbyists with appeals of ‘exerting pressure’ on President Duterte in ‘immediately halting’ killing of drug peddlers and addicts.

