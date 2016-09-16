Dear fellow journalists: Saving a life is saving the world!

Mahboob Ar Rahman

Every holy scripture in the world, preaches peace. It gives us the power to love the entire humanity.

It is not possible for us to be a believer unless we feel the pain of others. It is indeed our common responsibility as human being to raise our voice against any injustice. Otherwise, we certainly will fall into the same line alongside devils like Hitler, Ravan, Yazeed, Bin Laden, Abu Bakr Baghdadi, Pharaos etc.

Our holy scriptures teach us to be kind. To have the heart of forgiving people. To stand in defence of those, who need our voice.



In our busy lives, it is essential to spare some time in saving someone’s life. And when it would take just few minutes, in doing something noble, in saving a person from ordeals, do we really just refrain from doing anything, and let the person continue to suffer?

The world is under the threats of terrorism, militancy and cruel attacks by religious bigots and rogue jihadists. We must win our unified battle against these evil elements.

Don’t we? Please at least, write few words in defence of anti-jihadist imprisoned journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury and spread it in social media.

Let’s begin a strong campaign saying-FREE SALAH UDDIN SHOAIB CHOUDHURY!

