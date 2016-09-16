Is defending imprisoned journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury impossible?

SM Hassan Siddiquee

He is in prison since 2012! For the ‘crime’ of confronting Islamist militancy, culture of hatred, anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial, hate speech, religious extremism, and jihad. He denounces Sharia rule. He promotes inter-faith harmony and global peace.

For these ‘crimes’, he was wrongly convicted in a false case. He was charged with sedition, treason and blasphemy. Court sentenced him with 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment. Still the State is not happy. It wants harsher punishment either Death penalty or imprisonment until death.

Choudhury’s lawyer filed an appeal in 2014 against the conviction, which is pending with the High Court Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court.

Anti-Semitic forces are exerting influence from behind the screen in keeping this appeal unheard for indefinite period.

I call upon the International Federation of Journalists, PEN, European Federation of Journalists, PEN America, PEN Canada, PEN Germany, PEN Norway, Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Sans Frontiers, United Nations Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, Human Right Watch, USCIRF, Peace Research institute (PRIO), Monaco Media Forum, US Congress, Canadian Parliament, British House Of Commons, European Union Parliament, Indian Lok Sabha, Knesset, UN Secretary General, American Jewish Committee, AIPAC, American Jewish Congress, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Pope Francis, angela Merkel, President Rodrigo Duterte, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Mamata banerjee, Trinamool Congress, Press Clubs, Editors, Journalists, Columnists, Rights Groups, and every conscious individual to kindly raise voice in defence of this imprisoned journalist.

For further details, you may kindly write to: editor@weeklyblitz.net Thank you for reading this. Looking forward to your precious initiatives, please!

