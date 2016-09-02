What else President Duterte can do?

Manoj Kumar Patnaik

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is doing something noble for saving millions of children and youths from becoming drug addicts. There are people around the world, though extremely small in numbers, who are raising fingers at President Duterte, saying he was violating human rights by killing drug traffickers, dealers and incurable drug addicts in large-scale. Some rights activists are claiming, such extra-judicial killing were ‘violation of human rights’.

Frankly speaking, those who are criticising President Duterte are behaving in a way as if they were hired lobbyists, if not worst of the drug rackets. It is not unlikely that drug rackets can spend millions of dollars in buying statements or hiring lobbyists. It was reported in Weekly Blitz that the annual turnover of ice pill, which is used in producing yaba or meth alone stands at USD 30 billion each year.

Unfortunately, most of the media outlets in the world too are running negative stories on President Duterte.

Weekly Blitz in this case truly is an exception. This newspaper supports the anti-drug efforts of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Kudos to Weekly Blitz. people of Philippine who are against the drug epidemic and corruption, and those who support President Duterte, should come forward in further spreading contents of Weekly Blitz both on the Facebook, Twitter and other social media networks. people of Philippine, journalists and columnists need to send articles/opeds to Weekly Blitz.

Comments

comments