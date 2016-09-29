Facebook enjoys popularity in Bangladesh

Special Correspondent

The number of internet users are gradually increasing in Bangladesh. The country with 170 million population has over 20 million people using a mobile phone with another 3 million using laptop, Tablet PC and desktop PC. Literacy rate is increasing fast.

Bangladeshi people has been using various social networking sites especially since 1999. But in recent years, it has been increasing very fast.

From metropolis like Dhaka, Chittagong or Khulna to remote villages in the hill tract areas, such as, for example, Shantipur in Khagrachari district, where people use solar electricity and does not even have proper transportation facilities are even using Facebook. In Bangladesh, Facebook is the most popular social networking media. Almost sixty percent of the population know the name of Facebook while above eighty percent of the internet users have a Facebook account. Next popular site in Bangladesh is Youtube while only ten percent of the 170 million people heard the name of Twitter and very small number of the internet users have a Twitter account.

Due to such massive popularity of Facebook in Bangladesh, hundreds and thousands of people depend on this site for e-commerce and freelancing.

Placing an ad on Facebook would mean reaching millions of people. That is why at least few hundred startups turned into successful business ventures or enterprises just by maintaining an account or a page on the Facebook.

There are millions of fans of Mark Zuckerberg in Bangladesh. People know him and admire the way the admire Bill Gates or love Google and Yahoo.

