Future of United State’s role in combating Islamist militancy & terrorism

Presidential election in the US is just weeks away. Global attention is very much on the result of November 8th, because it greatly matters to everyone in the world to finally know, who wins the White House. For Bangladesh, it is extremely significant as Dhaka and Washington are all set in entering into a new era of cooperation in combating Islamist militancy and check the horrific rise of religious extremism. It certainly is the right moment for Dhaka, Washington and Delhi to begin the unified battle not only against militancy the unifind battle not only against militancy or terrorism, but also against political Islam and anti-Semitism.

For the US it is a very crucial moment. Because, American voters have to decide, if they would send a tough leader like Donald Trump or controversial figure like Hillary Clinton to the White House. Hillary lacks trust and credibility (even financial honesty) and people are tired of her failed policies when she was holding the office of the Secretary of State. People say, Hillary is dishonest, irresponsible and a habitual liar. They also say, a hypocrite. When Democratic Party’s leader Barack Obama says “Israel can’t permanently occupy Palestinian land”, same party’s presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says, “Jerusalem will be Israel’s undivided capital”.

Donald Trump has always said, Jerusalem has been the eternal capital of the Jewish people for over three thousand years. The US Congress passed a law in October 1995 calling for an undivided Jerusalem to be recognized as Israel’s capital and to authorize funding for moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But United State and most other UN members-do not recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Some of the UN members including Bangladesh even consider Israel as an ‘enemy state’ and support ‘annihilation’ of the Jewish state!

Since October 1995, all of the successive governments in the US simply ignored the law passed by the Congress. Particularly Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and their administration including ex-Secretary of State, Hillary has always vehemently opposed this law.

This has been a great insult to the US Congress, and following similar path of these American policymakers, Bangladesh too has been completely ignoring a bill (HR64), passed by the United States Congress in early 2007 with 406 votes. people say, by ignoring HR64, bangladesh has given a slap of the face of the US Congress.

How someone can accuse Bangladesh of ignoring a bill passed by the US Congress when all of the successive administrations of post-1995, in the United States itself had ignored the law passed by the US Congress recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?

Hope, during the upcoming high level meeting between the US and Bangladesh on October 2, US officials will ask their Bangladeshi counterpart as to why Dhaka ignores the US Congress bill HR64 of 2007.

