India can turn Pakistan into ashes in 2 hours

SM Hassan Siddiquee

Warmest congratulations to the heroic members of Indian Armed Forces for their success in ‘Operation Surgical Strike’ and for killing several Islamist militants inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir. From reliable sources it has been learnt, similar offensives on militants based in Pakistan will continue.

Every peace-loving individual in South Asia and the world are greatly concerned at Pakistan’s tradition of patronizing terrorism. Currently there are at least 11 Islamist militancy groups based in Pakistan with a total Number of around hundred thousand members. These groups mostly generate fund through drug trafficking while they buy arms from the black market. Pakistani military establishments provide training and ‘safe shelter’ to these militants with the rogue objective of terrorist attacks on India as well as other countries including Bangladesh.

India has military strength now not only to combat terrorism both within and beyond its borders, but if necessary India can turn Pakistan into ashes in around two hours by using sophisticated weapons, missiles and powerful bombs.

It is sincerely hoped, people of India this time will teach a befitting lesson to Pakistan.

