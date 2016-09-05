Justice for our Risha!

Anita Mathur

Suraiya Akter Risha, 14-year-old Dhaka teen and a student of Willes Little Flower School was stabbed by a stalker named Obaidul Kader, a worker at a tailoring shop in Dhaka. Having been stabbed, Risha lost the battle for life on August 28.

The teen had been harassed by Obaidul for months by phone and stalked on her way home from school.

Parents and students nearby took Risha to a nearby hospital by rickshaw as school authorities refused providing a school vehicle. Should Risha be rushed to hospital quicker, she would have survived, because, reason of her death was over-bleeding.

It indeed is a good news that police finally arrested Risha’s killer, Obaidul. But of course it would take more than a decade to hang this killer even if he makes confessional statement in the court. It even is not unlikely that Obaidul may, walk-out of prison one day as there are serious loopholes in Bangladesh Penal Code and the rogue culture of delayed judicial process. Hundreds and thousands of cases are pending in both lower and upper courts in Bangladesh. Just think, if Obaidul gets death penalty in the trial court, it will take 10, 12 or even 20 years for getting the death penalty upheld by the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court. It means, justice for Risha will remain pending for a very long period.

May someone ask, why school authorities did not provide a vehicle to rush Risha to a hospital? Isn’t that serious crime too? No one supports extra judicial killings. But, nefarious beasts like Obaidul deserves to be killed in ‘crossfire’ so that it remains as an alert to everyone else.

Comments

comments