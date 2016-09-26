Blitz Exclusive

For past one and half decade, Weekly Blitz, the most influential anti-jihadist newspaper has been closely monitoring those breeding grounds of Islamist militants-madrassas, kindergarten cadet madrassas and dubious establishments and individuals. We had exposed Hizbut Tahrir through series of investigative and prolific reports that resulted in declaring Hizbut Tahrir as a militancy outfit by the Bangladesh authorities thus banning it. We did expose jihadist provocations by Dr. Zakir Naik. Now his Peace TV is banned in Bangladesh though Naik’s books still are available in bookstores.

Weekly Blitz has been monitoring Chechen jihadists in Russia, Islamist militants in China, Rohingya terrorists, Hamas & Hezbollah, Muslim Brotherhood, Lashkar e Taiba, Hizb Ut Towhid and other Islamist militancy groups. Here we are providing only a fraction of our findings, especially the Lone Wolves.

Lashkar e Taiba has a number of contacts or Lone Wolves in Bangladesh. Pakistani spy agency ISI sometimes even directly contacts with some of these Lone Wolves.

Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) member, Mobassher aka Mobin aka Momin was arrested in Bangladesh several years back. He Still is in prison. After being arrested, this LeT man was introduced to a prison staff by another LeT member from Pakistan via email. Onwards this prison staff served as the plug-in point for Mobassher and LeT bosses in Pakistan. Most of the email communications were in coded language, so the ‘plug in point’ did not understand.

This prison staff had been also meeting one of the ‘low ranking’ Pakistan officer at the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka to receive his monthly allowance of Taka three thousand while LeT was paying him seven thousand for his services as well as internet expenses.

In 2014, LeT formed a so-called peace group through the same prison staff. Objective of this group is to monitor secular individuals and ‘pro-Indian’ groups and people in Bangladesh.Pakistani ISI and LeT jointly pay Taka Two Hundred Thousand per annum to this group.

A Multi Level Marketing racket named-Unipay2u was originally formed with initial fundings from infamous Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company. Abdur Rouf aka Rouf Merchant was the coordinator of this connections between D-Company and Unipay2u. This racket collected around 300 million dollars by cheating few hundred thousands of people and major portion of the chit-fund were smuggled out and invested in African countries by Dawood Ibrahim.

Jihadist outfit Hizb Ut Towhid has joined hands with JMB since 2013. There are male and female Lone Wolves of Hizb Ut Towhid in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Turkey, Egypt, Germany, Canada and the US.

This jihadist group has established a recruitment office in Malaysia in 2008 for recruiting jihadists. There are female suicide squad of this group and according to ous information and information available on the internet, Lone Wolves of Hizb Ut Towhid are running various small and medium business establishments in Bangladesh to generate fund for jihadist in Gulshan and Banani area.

There are at least 40 Lone Wolves, who had returned from Monash University in Malaysia. Similarly huge number of extremely radicalised Lone Wolves are returning to their homeland from Monash University. Few of the Monash students have also joined Hizb Ut Towhid.

