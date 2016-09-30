Lost glory of the United States

Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

The rubble of the World Trade Center in New York city may not be seen now, but the sorrows remain alive forever. Fifteen years back, on September 11, 2001, the entire world witnessed the barbaric attacks on the US. By attacking America, jihadists wanted to leave the terrible message-they can attack any nation-anytime.

The 9/11 attack-dubbed the worst jihadist attack in world history – that killed 2,996 innocent people and injured over 6,000. This tragedy as grave as it was for every American and the rest of the world, did not end there. Rather, many nations in the world are being attacked by the jihadists, be it in Europe, Australia, Africa or Asia.

Unfortunately, some nations and individuals are making continuous foul attempts of denouncing America’s War on Terror. They propagate, the US has ‘killed’ hundreds and thousands of people, in ‘the name of War on Terror’. and there is ‘no sign of defeat of the jihadists’.

A member of the editorial team of Bangladesh’s largest daily newspaper The Daily Star, in an oped wrote, “Since the commencement of the ‘War on terror’ following the 9/11 attack, hundreds of thousands more lives have been lost. With the number of dead growing rapidly even after all these years, signs of the war ending remain nowhere in sight. Thus, it is safe to say, that America’s War on Terror, if it was indeed meant to curb terrorism and bring an end to loss of life, has failed. As most said it would.”

The writer of the mentioned oped tried his best in putting the blame on the US administration, hinting, the 9/11 was a ‘pro job’ of the US, to justify its War on terror.

Well, these are the media outlets, with which, the American diplomats maintain cordial relations. For past several years, ever since Barack Hussein Obama entered the White House, America’s dignity, glory and even its image (as the Number One Superpower) is being lost and tarnished.

Donald Trump is claiming, if elected, he will let America feel GREAT again. Take just a single example of how the US is being ignored by many nations now. In 2007, the US Congress passed a bipartisan House Resolution (HR64) with 406 votes, calling upon the Bangladesh government to drop the false charges of sedition, treason and blasphemy brought against anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, who confronts religious extremism, hate speech, anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial, and promotes inter-faith harmony.

Bangladesh did not pay any heed to this Resolution of the US Congress. Instead of withdrawing these false charges, an ‘agency’ of the country put pressure on the court and got Shoaib Choudhury convicted with 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment. He is serving imprisonment since 2012.

That is not the end! during trial of Shoaib Choudhury’s case, an agent of Pakistani spy agency threatened Shoaib’s younger brother Sohail Choudhury not to provide him any legal aid through lawyer. This agent told Sohail Choudhury, “if you do not stop contacting your brother’s lawyers, you will be killed in the court premises. Just remember, we have our own people inside every agency in Bangladesh. We have professional killers too. Don’t risk your life.”

This agent of Pakistani spy agency, who also is a handler of jihadist groups, is now living in Texas, USA as a ‘green Card’ holder!

I am not sure, if the US embassy in Dhaka raised the issue of HR64 and Shoaib Choudhury with their Bangladeshi counterpart ever since Barack Obama became the president.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton never uttered a word in defence of Shoaib Choudhury just because he is a Muslim Zionist.

