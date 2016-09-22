How Monash University has turned into breeding house of jihadists?

Special Correspondent

Large number of students studying at Monash University in Malaysia are being radicalised while some of them are joining hands with Islamic State, Hamas, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram etc, others are becoming jihadist Lone Wolves.

At Least 3 ‘handlers’ of various jihadist groups are picking-up ‘potential’ targets from amongst boys and girl students of Monash University through their contacts. At initial stages, most of these young students do not realize as to why they are being invited into ‘get together parties’ – lunch or even dinners hosted by the handlers.

At least during the first two ‘get together’ parties, the handlers even do not utter a word about religion but check the attitudes and psychological status of the targets. But, on the first meeting, handlers get connected to social media account of the target.

Through social media, the ‘handlers’ start feeling the pulse of the target by posting, for example picture of a girl child wearing Islamic veil and in the post it says, “this girl has been offering five-times prayers since the age of three”, or “she has been fasting during the month of Ramadan from the age of two” etc. Handlers would keep eyes if the target likes the post or shares it.

Then the handlers would share a post with the target some pictures of ‘Palestinian children murdered by Israeli soldiers’, ‘Indian security forces charging batons on kashmiri mujahideen or civilians’, or ‘kashmiri Muslim girl raped by Indian soldiers, etc.

These actually are primary tactics of radicalising the youths. The ‘handlers’ also would organize discussions participated by 10, 15 or 20 potential recruits on the occasion of ‘Al Quds’ day and would discuss how to eliminate the Jews and Christians and ‘liberate’ the ‘Al Aqsa Mosque’ from the ‘illegal occupation’ of Israel.

Youths are taught about ‘infinite luxury and pleasure’ and the 72 virgins waiting for the martyrs.

Surprisingly, female recruits never ask what they would get if the embrace death in jihad or as suicide attackers. Yes, some of the girls do ask, what they would do with the 72 virgins. Once anyone raises such question, she is simply would be abandoned by the jihadist groups.

Most of the youths, both girls and boys are provided various types of drugs such as ‘Yaba’ or ‘Meth’ alongside radical teachings.

Monash University students definitely need to be monitored by the law enforcement agencies once they return to their homelands.

More than fifteen percent of the Muslim students of this university fall prey of jihadist groups and become radicalised. Many of them even become lone wolves.

