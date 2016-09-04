Moscow gave advance intel alert about coup plot to Ankara

Special Correspondent

Russian Intelligence agency provided specific information about the plot of coup which did not get proper importance by Haran Fidan, Chief of Turkish Intelligence. Moscow even informed that a helicopter gunship would target President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at his Mediterranean holiday resort. What a precise and accurate information!

Now another Intelligence agency is closely monitoring a coup plot in Egypt, where Muslim Brotherhood members are secretly conspiring to topple-down Abdel Fattah el-Sisi with the help of several mid-ranking military officers and few Generals.

Conspirators are planning to recapture power and establish Sharia rule in Egypt. They are having support of Lebanese and Palestinian radicals including mega – terrorist group, Hamas.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi saved Egypt from turning into a rogue Sharia state under notorious Mohamed Morsi. Muslim Brotherhood, under the leadership of Morsi tried turning Egypt into a hub of Islamist militancy and terror-patron country.

The same Intelligence agency sees a possibility of ‘sudden coup’ in DPRK jointly staged by the ruling party figures and military officers. Conspirators already are gradually making Marshal Kim Jong Un totally isolated and detached from rest of the world. Pro-Pyongyang publications in international media has already been successfully stopped by the plotters of the possible coup.

Comments

comments