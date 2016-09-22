New committee of Bangladesh Awami League

Special Correspondent

Syed Ashraful Islam is unwilling to continue as the general secretary of country’s oldest political party – Bangladesh Awami League. So this is safe to predict, there will be someone else in this post. If political maturity was the key requirement in picking someone for this post, then surely it should have been either Sajeda Chowdhury or Tofael Ahmed. No one would question Sajeda Chowdhury’s total dedication to the party. While Tofael Ahmed’s role during the military-controlled interim government is in serious criticism. Even Sheikh Hasina repeatedly said, she might have forgiven Tofael Ahmed and Amir Hossain Amu for their secret collaboration with General Moeen U Ahmed and his gang, who made frantic bids of ‘minusing’ Sheikh Hasina & Khaleda Zia from politics-she (Hasina) won’t ever ‘forget’ their nasty roles.

In this case, one may question, is Sajeda Chowdhury going to be the next general secretary?

Some other leaders also are making frantic lobbying in grabbing this prestigious post. They are, Obaidul Quader, Mohammed Nasim, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Kazi Zafarullah, Faruk Khan, Mahbubul Alam Hanif and others.

But finally, Obaidul Quader become the ‘winner’.

This time again, Tofael Ahmed and Amir Hossain Amu won’t get back their lost status as party’s presidium.

Instead, some new faces will be seen in both presidium and advisory councils of the party.

Amongst new faces, Junaid Hossain Palak, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Tarana Halim, Nasrul Hamid Bipu May get important posts while Dr. Dipu Moni, Kamrul Islam, Mofazzal Hossain Maya, Dr. Hassan Mahmud, Dr. Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir may get demoted.

Bangladesh Awami League, which is in power since 2009 aspires remaining as the ruling party at least until 2030. Next general election in Bangladesh is scheduled to be held in October 2018.

