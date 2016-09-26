Praful Saxena

Following terrorist attack on Kalapahar Brigade headquarters in Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for evidence about Pakistan’s involvement behind this attack so that necessary efforts could be initiated to isolate Pakistan at global forums.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh called Pakistan a terrorist state while Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh said, Indian troops were ready to give a befitting response.

Among the military options that India could consider are artillery attacks on Pakistani army positions, which are used for helping militants cross over into it’s part of Kashmir. A second option on the table would be sending special forces inside Pakistan to attack guerilla training camps.

Modi also held talks with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party on how to respond to Pakistan’s terrorist attacks.

In my personal opinion, India should initiate a concerted global effort to diplomatically isolate Pakistan as an immediate step. Meanwhile India can provide clear evidences of Pakistan’s complicity to all major global fora, including the UN.

In this crucial battle against Pakistan, every patriotic forces and individuals in India need to give voice and our total support to anti-terror media outlets such as Weekly Blitz. Let us help this paper in reaching much broader segments of people. Lets begin giving LIKE to: facebook.com/weeklyblitz

Comments

comments