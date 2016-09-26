Pakistan’s culture of denial & our responsibility

Anita Mathur

Pakistan certainly hands behind the September 18 terrorist attack on an Indian army base in Kashmir that killed 17 soldiers. Attack bears hallmark of Pak-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, one of the notorious Islamist terror outfit.

As usual, Islamabad denied any hands behind this attack too. Four well-trained gunmen, armed with AK-47 assault rifles and grenades suddenly burst into the brigade headquarters in Uri at 5:30 am and opened fire as well charged grenades.

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh told reporters that the attack bore the hallmark of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (spirit of Mohammed).

This time again Pakistan denied! It is known to everyone that for decades, Pakistani spy agency ISI and its military establishment are jointly providing fund, weapons, logistics and training to various Islamist militancy groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and various militancy groups with the rogue agenda of destabilizing India, Bangladesh and other South Asian nations, while it also provides similar ‘cooperation’ to Al Qaeda, Hamas etc with the agenda of blackmailing the West as well as the Arab countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.

We are aware of Pakistan’s shameless habit of denial, while in some cases, it boasts of its atrocities, genocides and crimes against humanity.

Take the example of Bangladesh, where Pakistani occupation forces in 1971, killed 3 million Bengalis and raped hundreds and thousands of girls and women. Islamabad never feels sorry for committing such nefarious crime. Rather,when Bangladesh is trying the war criminals, who collaborated with Pakistani forces, Islamabad repeatedly has issued offensive statements against Bangladesh.

Pakistani atrocities and crimes against humanity has been continuing since 1971 on the freedom-seeking Baloch nation. Pakistan wants to crush the aspiration of the Republic of Balochistan.

Indian and Bangladeshi government should immediately recognize the independent Balochistan and unitedly work in exposing the ugly pace of terror-patron Pakistan.

Comments

comments