Pro-India sentiment growing in Pakistan!

Mahboob Ar Rahman

When Pakistani authorities are busy in cooking plot against India and are continuing various types of supports including cash and weapons to Kashmiri jihadists, younger generation in Pakistan are increasingly feeling disgusted with rogue politicians and armed forces. They believe, there is no difference between so-called caliphate of Islamic State and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In the eyes of this young-age group, India truly is a country of ‘freedom’, while Bangladesh is a ‘much better place’ than Sharia Pakistan. Youths already’ are fed up with the sharia law that ‘minimizes’ their liberty and freedom.



Loading...

Ask any Pakistani, who is their favorite actor. They will instantly say, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan. Their favorite actresses are Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shabana Azmi, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and even Sunny Leone.

Most of the young Pakistanis dislike movies made in their own country. While they find entertainment in Indian movies they think Pakistani movies are simply boring.

Young Pakistanis think, hostility between Islamabad and Delhi must come to an end. They don’t find any reason in spending ‘huge’ amount of money’ in instigating Kashmiri ‘jihadists’. They (the youths in Pakistan) are truly sick of radical Islam and militancy.

Comments

comments