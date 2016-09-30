Few questions to the Koreans

Sheikh Hamidur Rahman

North Korean foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho on 23rd September told the United Nations that ‘going nuclear’ is his country’s only way to defend itself and vowed to further bolster its nuclear military forces.

On the third week of September, South Korean defence minister, Han Min Koo told their parliament that elite troops of South Korea are on ‘standby ready’ to assassinate North Korean leader Marshal Kim Jong Un if Seoul feels threatened by Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons.

Few weeks back, possibly on 11th September South Korean military sources told Yonhap News agency that every part of Pyongyang “will be completely destroyed by ballistic missiles and high-explosives shells.”

What does it mean? South Korea is using bloodcurdling rhetoric and putting threats a assassinating the North Korean leader, annihilating Pyongyang, blah blah!

Political analysts are saying-isolations or sanctions are not working on North Korea. Rather, such punitive attempts are escalating tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

The only solution is, lifting sanctions and sitting on the table with Pyongyang to chalk out a workable peace formula. Let North Korea be given the status of a nuclear nation. Isn’t that?

