Seven million drug addicts & rise of Islamist militancy in Bangladesh

Special correspondent

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently said, “Militancy, terrorism and drug addiction are just ruining youths and children.”

The remark of the PM came at the time when Bangladesh is fighting against Militant Islam and jihadists. Members of Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies, especially Police and RAB deserves applauses for hunting on the bloody jihadists and killing these deadly beasts instead of handing over to courts of ‘justice’. Because, if these culprits are handed over to courts then they would enjoy luxury and comfort in prison by bribing the authorities and would get the opportunity of radicalising prisoners and even prison guards.



Loading...

Take the example of Abraham Ahammed Al Tarek, son of Mohammad Rustom Ali, Village: Gomdodi under Boalkhali police station in Chittagong. He was arrested and charged under Anti Terrorism Act of 2009 (section 7,8,9 and 13) on December 3, 2015 (case number o3(12) 2015, Motijheel police station).

Abraham aka Al Tarek is an ex-prison guard who got radicalised while being posted at Chittagong Central Jail. Being in prison as a prisoner now, this self proclaimed member of Islamic State, continues radicalising prison inmates and prison guards. Many prison guards already have been infected with the virus of jihadism through their ex-colleague. Radicalised prison guards have started growing beard and are propagating in favor of jihad.

Similarly, top terrorist enjoy VIP facilities in jail by bribing authorities. Many of these top terrorists run drug syndicate in prison selling Yaba and marijuana. They also recruit ‘comrades, from amongst the prisoners.

Bangladeshi law enforcers need to place drug peddlers and terrorists in the same line with militants and show zero tolerance. We can follow the excellent efforts of President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines in our battle against militancy, drugs and terrorism. Unless we declare aloud war against drugs, the number of drug addicts will further increase from the current seven million.

Comments

comments