Shoaib Choudhury deserves our love and support

In 2010, I attended a discussion meeting organized by a Hindu rights group in Narayanganj district. This was organized to protest the forceful conversions of Hindu girls and boys by some radical Muslims. Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, editor, Weekly Blitz, who is famous for speaking the truth and confronting religious bigotry was one of the speakers in the program.

While my fellow Hindu leaders were either hesitant or afraid of uttering expected words against this outrageous act of Hindu repression and forceful conversions of Hindus to Islam, Shoaib Choudhury showed the ‘audacity’ of warning the government of their silence. He said, “I call upon Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her secular government to immediately arrest those radical Muslims who are abducting and forcefully converting my Hindu daughters and sons.

“Our state machinery should think, Hindus in Bangladesh are weak or helpless. Don’t press them to the corner. Don’t compel them to revolt. If you think Muslims will feel entertained seeing these forceful conversions, you certainly are living in fool’s paradise. Those who think, Hindus in Bangladesh are weak, I warn them, don’t make us compelled. Just take note, if this type of conversions will repeat, I promise, you will see the Hindu power. I will be always with them.”

Dear readers, this is Shoaib Choudhury. Doesn’t he deserve our love and support as he is serving rigorous imprisonment since 2012 in Bangladeshi jail for the ‘crime’ of confronting radical Islam and jihad. It is time for the Hindus and secular minds to raise voice, loud enough, in defence of this hero of our time.

I also call upon the Indian media, Ananda Bazar Patrika, Bartaman, the Statesman, the Hindu, the Pioneer, Times of India, Hindustan Times, Indian Express, the Telegraph, India Today, Outlook, ZEE TV, NDTV and all other newspaper and TV channels to speak-out. Let the world see, we Hindus never abandon a true friend and brother !

