South Korean elite troops ready to assassinate DPRK leader Kim Jong Un!

Months back, on the basis of solid Intelligence report, Weekly Blitz had published an exclusive report on Seoul’s secret plan of assassinating DPRK leader, Kim Jong Un. Now, only on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, defence minister of South Korea, Han Min Koo told the parliament that elite troops are on standby ready to assassinate the DPRK leader, if South Korea feels threatened by North Korean nuclear weapons.

This endorsement by the South Korean defence minister once again proves, what we publish in Weekly Blitz as exclusive reports are based on credible sources and information.

Our own sources further said, at least 800 plus members of the South Korean elite troops, both male and female, are ready to go into ‘action’ by penetrating inside DPRK through land and waterways. Each of the members are well trained. Meanwhile, South Korea has started sending necessary ‘operational gears’ for their elite troop members through secret channels while such materials are kept into secret stores with the help of Seoul’s agents in DPRK.

A source told Weekly Blitz, the actual number of the elite troops would be much higher while some foreign nationals may also be sent to deceives eyes of DPRK intelligence. There will also be ‘several’ North Korean nationals in the troop.

