Stabbers, suicide bombers and militants are enemies of humanity

Special Editorial

Can any sensible individual feel entertained at the recent attack on the Kalapahar Brigade headquarters in Uri, that killed 17 Indian soldiers? Certainly not!

Media reports say, Pakistan based Islamist terror outfit, Jaish-e Mohammed were responsible for this attack.

Pakistan has denied having any link. But even a kid knows, Pakistan, for years had turned into the safe haven of Islamist jihadism and terrorist outfits.

One plain point, where all of us need to reach into agreement is, terrorists , be it ISIS or Al Qaeda or Boko Haram or Islamist jihadists, or be it Pakistan based groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba or Jaish-e-Mohammed, or be it Palestinian terrorists and stabbers, and or mega-terrorist outfit like Hamas – we have to confront and condemn these rotten elements-enemies of peace-unitedly and with sincerity.

Almost every other day, we read reports about Palestinian terrorists entering Israeli land and stabbing civilians and soldiers.

Israel is fighting the noble war against terrorism. It is being frequently attacked by stabbers and suicide bombers, who enter Israeli territory with the mission of destruction. Yes these terrorists are Palestinians, for whom some Muslim nations have blind love.

Any country, that claims to be sincere in its battle against Islamist militancy and terrorism, cannot hold ‘extreme affection’ for Pakistani or Palestinian terrorists. In fact, it is urgent responsibility of the world, who are at war against terrorism, to cut the head of the snake – be it Pakistan, Iran, Palestine or any.

Western leaders must stop appeasing those darling nations of Pakistan and Palestine in particular.

